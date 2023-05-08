GREENVILLE, N.C. – Due to inclement weather in Tuesday’s forecast, East Carolina’s non-conference baseball contest at Old Dominion has been moved to Wednesday at Bud Matheny Ballpark. First pitch is now slated for 3 p.m. and the game will stream live on ESPN+.



The Pirates and Monarchs were originally scheduled to face off at Harbor Park – home of the Triple-A Norfolk Tides – Tuesday evening.

Following Wednesday’s affair, ECU returns home for an American Athletic Conference series with Memphis May 12-14 at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.