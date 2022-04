GREENVILLE, N.C. – Due to anticipated inclement weather in the area Tuesday night, East Carolina officials have announced that the ECU-Old Dominion game has been moved to Wednesday.

First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. (ET) at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.

The Pirates are coming off a weekend series where they took two of three from Cincinnati, winning 12-10 on Sunday to improve to 16-13 overall, 2-1 in AAC play.