ECU OL plans to honor father, who was 9/11 responder, on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many of the East Carolina University football players were either very young or had not even been born yet on Sept. 11, 2001.

Saturday marks 20 years since the terror attacks hit New York, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pa. On Saturday, when the Pirates host South Carolina in the home opener, one offensive lineman will have some extra energy for the game, all because of his father.

ECU offensive lineman Sean Bailey’s father, Steve Bailey, was a first responder at Ground Zero in New York. Sean was just a child and doesn’t remember a lot about the day. Still, he knows his father is one of so many unsung heroes during that time.

Bailey plans to take the field with a little more emotion on Saturday to honor his father and the date Sept. 20, 2001. Click the above video to learn more.