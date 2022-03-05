GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina scored three runs in the middle innings, which were highlighted by RBI bunt singles by Ryder Giles and Zach Agnos, as the Pirates defeated Indiana State Friday during the 19th Annual Keith LeClair Classic at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 4-5 while the Sycamores fall to 5-3.

With the game tied at three-all going to the bottom of the sixth inning, ECU scored a pair of runs on bunt singles taking a 5-3 lead. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, who tallied his third consecutive multi-hit game, reached on an infield single to short to start the frame. Two batters later he moved to third on Carter Cunningham’s single down the right-field line and scored on Giles’ bunt single. With two outs, Moylan drew the first of his two walks loading the bases for Agnos, who dropped a bunt down the first-base line plating Cunningham for the would-be game-winning run.

C.J. Mayhue (2-0) picked up the win in relief allowing one run (earned) on one hits with a pair of walks and one strikeout in 1.2 innings. Skylar Brooks notched his second save of the season tossing two scoreless frames where he allowed one hit and struck out four, including the side in the ninth stanza. Carter Spivey (1.0 IP, 1 H) and Garrett Saylor (1.1 IP, 1 H, 4 Ks) bridged the gap from Kuchmaner to Mayhue.

Matt Jachec (2-1) took the loss after giving up all five runs (four earned) on eight hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts over 5.2 frames. Joey Hurth worked a scoreless 2.1 innings in relief with a hit, one walk and three punch outs.

ECU wasted little time in getting on the board scoring a pair of runs on three hits to take an early 2-0 lead. Bryson Worrell legged out a bunt and scored two batters later when Jenkins-Cowart doubled up the middle. After a Jachec wild pitch, Jenkins-Cowart scored on Alec Makarewicz’ sac fly to center.

Randall Diaz’ pulled the Sycamores within one, 2-1, in the third frame on his one-out home run to left field.

Indiana State tacked on two runs in the fourth taking its only lead of the ball game, 3-2. Sean Ross and Luis Hernandez opened the inning with consecutive singles through the right side before Tyler Nelson reached on an error to load the bases. After Spivey replace Kuchmaner on the mound, Parker Stinson grounded out to Spivey plating and tying the game at two. Grant Magill’s RBI fielder’s choice, where Nelson was thrown out at third, scored Hernandez for a Sycamore one-run lead.

The Sycamores would score a run in the seventh when Ross singled to third pushing across Jordan Schaffer capping the scoring at 5-4.

ECU tallied nine hits on the day getting two each from Cunningham and Jenkins-Cowart. Justin Wilcoxen doubled in the eight to extend his hit streak to six games, while Moylan reached base twice (both on walks) to push his on-base streak to eight consecutive games. The Pirates pitching staff struck out 13 batters marking the seventh time in nine contests with double-digit punch outs.

The Pirates will be back in action Saturday afternoon when they play host to Michigan at 4:30 p.m. (EST). The contest will be streamed on ESPN+. The first game of the day will feature Maryland (8-1) against Indiana State (5-3) at noon.