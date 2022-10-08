GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team outlasted Richmond (159.0-141.0) and won eight individual events Saturday afternoon inside Minges Natatorium.

Freshman Sara Kalawska won two solo events in the 200 Butterfly (2:05.09) and 100 Butterfly (56.65) and helped the Pirates finish first in the 200 Medley Relay (1:45.76). Senior Polina Rukosuev earned first-place finishes in the 1000 free (10:17.89) and 500 free (5:01.08) and senior Caitlin Reynera won the 100 breaststroke (1:05.09) as well as the 200 breaststroke (2:20.77).

“Very proud of the entire team today,” head coach Matthew Jabs said. “We had some excellent performances and continue to get better as a group. Thank you to our fans who came out to support us, it makes a big difference. We now get a two-week break from competition, and a good solid block of hard training as we continue to move forward through the season.”

In the diving well, junior Flanary Patterson won the one-meter dive (224.00) and placed second in the three-meter dive (227.15).

Other standout performances included senior Anna Otto placing first in the three-meter dive (232.50) and sophomore Rachel Gibson finishing third in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.41) and recording lifetime bests in the 200 breaststroke (2:22.89) and 200 IM (2:10.67) to earn second in both events.

Up next, the Pirates will travel to Harrisonburg, Va. on Oct. 29 to compete against James Madison.