ECU pair produces AAC Performances of the Year

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Ryan Davis and Sommer Knight were recognized by the American Athletic Conference Wednesday for producing two of the Most Outstanding Performances of the Year for the outdoor track and field season.

The awards are presented to the athlete in each category (track/field) with the conference’s top ranked time or mark on the NCAA Performance List during competition at the AAC Outdoor Championships.

Ryan Davis (ECU Sports Information photo)

Davis set the conference and school record in the hammer in Tampa, winning the league title with a mark of 70.77 meters. He enters this week’s NCAA East Preliminary ranked fourth in the region and is one of the favorites to advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Knight put up a school-record mark of 4.28 meters in the pole vault to capture the conference title. She slots eighth in the region entering the NCAA preliminary competition.

Men’s Most Outstanding Track Performance:

100m & 200m – Shawn Maswanganyi – Houston

Men’s Most Outstanding Field Performance:

Hammer – Ryan Davis – East Carolina

Women’s Most Outstanding Track Performance:

200m – Breanne Bethel – Houston

Women’s Most Outstanding Field Performance:

High Jump – Sommer Knight – East Carolina

Javelin – Mona Jaida – Memphis