GREENSBORO, N.C.. – Highlighted by Alisha Hussain’s fifth singles victory of the fall, East Carolina recorded four singles wins and three doubles triumphs Saturday on day two of the UNCG Duals.

“It was another good day on the doubles court, especially with Laura and Jo getting their first win together! Singles showed improvements from yesterday in some areas, but we are still a while away from our goals mentally.”

The Pirates were matched up with Campbell in both singles and doubles play as Hussain defeated Mariana Ossa 6-3, 5-7 (10-6). Ines Bachir picked up a win over Anna-Marie Kopecka 6-1, 4-6 (16-14) while Isabella Rivera Ortiz downed Tamsin Hart 6-3, 6-4 and Joan Madi came out on top of Eeva Ristola 4-6, 6-1 (10-3).

In doubles, Bachir and Hussain beat Kopecka and Lena Karlovcan 6-3 to go along with a 6-2 triumph by Anne Lou Champion and Martina Muzzolon over Ossa and Abbie Tyler as well as a 7-6 (2) win by Madi and Laura Becker over Hart and Anna Head.

The final day of the UNCG Duals begins at 9 a.m. when ECU will take on Appalachian State in doubles action.

UNCG Duals Day Two

Singles

Bachir (East Carolina) def. Kopecka (Campbell) – 6-1, 4-6 (16-14)

Hussain (East Carolina) def. Ossa (Campbell) – 6-3, 5-7 (10-6)

Rivera (East Carolina) def. Hart (Campbell) – 6-3, 6-4

Madi (East Carolina) def. Ristola (Campbell) – 4-6, 6-1 (10-3)

Prospalova (Campbell) def. Muzzolon (East Carolina) – 4-6, 7-5 (10-7)

Karlovcan (Campbell) def. Auerswald (East Carolina) – 7-6 (7), 1-6 (11-9)

Tyler (Campbell) def. Champion (East Carolina) – 7-5, 6-1

Head (Campbell) def. Becker (East Carolina) – 7-6 (5), 7-5

Doubles

Bachir/Hussain (East Carolina) def. Kopeck/Karlovcan – 6-3

Prospalova/Ristola (Campbell) def. Auerswald/Rivera (East Carolina) – 6-0

Champion/Muzzolon (East Carolina) def. Ossa/Tyler (Campbell) – 6-2

Becker/Madi (East Carolina) def. Head/Hart (Campbell) – 7-6 (2)