ECU pitching coach takes over as head coach at Cal State Fullerton

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University baseball pitching coach Jason Dietrich is leaving to take over head coaching duties at his alma mater.

Dietrich, who graduated from Cal State Fullerton in 1999, has taken over as the head coach of the baseball-rich Cal State Fullerton, according to Kendal Rodgers of D1Baseball.com. Dietrich was with the Pirates for two seasons and was the pitching coach at CSF from 2013-16.

He takes over for Rick Vanderhook, who retired at the end of this past season after the Titans went 20-35.

Stephen Igoe with 247Sports.com reports Dietrich was in competition for the job with former ECU standout Bryant Ward, who is currently an assistant coach at UCLA. Igoe reports Dietrich was named Collegiate Baseball Pitching Coach of the Year in 2016 after coaching the Titans to the nation’s best ERA (2.22).

The Titans have won national championships in 1979, 1984, 1995 and 2004.