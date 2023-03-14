MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – In a competitive field that featured eight top 50 nationally ranked teams, East Carolina shot an 18-over par score of 882 placing 11th at the 2023 General Hackler Championship. The two-day, 54-hole event was being held at the par-72, 7,233-yard Dunes Golf & Beach Club.
“It was good to see our team be competitive in a strong field,” Head Coach Kevin Williams said. We were able to beat three top 100 teams for the first time this year including a win against No. 34 North Florida. The conditions were brutal today on a challenging golf course and we fought extremely hard to pick up a few quality wins. We are excited to turn our focus to our home tournament next week at Brook Valley Country Club.”
Freshman Lucas Augustsson posted a tournament score of 217 (1-over) shooting rounds of 72, 67 and 78 claiming a share of 31st place. His second-round score of 5-under par included six birdies, 11 pard and one bogey for a personal-best round at East Carolina. Sophomore Tyler DeChellis finished two shots back of Augustsson with a 3-over par 219 after rounds of 68, 77 and 74 finishing tied for 39th. His opening round of 68 bested his previous low mark which was a 69 which came during third round action a year ago at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial.
Sophomore Carter Busse finished third on the Pirates’ roster after his score of 220 (4-over), two shots off his personal-best tournament score of 218 which was carded at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate last October. He posted rounds of 72, 73 and 75 for a share of 45th. Rounding out the roster on the week were senior Nicolas Brown (75-78-73=226; 10-over) and freshman Philip Linberg Bondestad (77-81-79=237; 21-over) finishing in 65th and 84th place.
East Tennessee State, who is ranked No. 45 nationally by Golfstat, claimed the team title with a 24-under par score of 840. No. 16 Virginia took second (18-under par/846) followed by No. 6 Auburn (848/15-under) and a tie for fourth between No. 39 Louisville (850/14-under) and Kent State (850/14-under).
The Pirates will return to the links on Monday, March 20 when it plays host to the ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley Country Club.
(ECU Sports Information photo)
