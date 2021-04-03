ECU places ninth At Irish Creek Intercollegiate

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The East Carolina men’s golf team shot a two-day total of 25-over-par 877 (297-285-295) to finish ninth at the Irish Creek Intercollegiate at the Club at Kannapolis on Saturday.

UNCW, the only team in the field to shoot under-par, ran away with the team title over second place VCU. Jacksonville finished third followed by Rutgers and James Maidson to round out the top five.

The Seahawks’ Sander Akeren captured medalist honors at 14-under-par 199 (70-64-65), finishing 10 strokes ahead of runner-up and teammate Blake McShea (69-71-69=209).

ECU junior A.J. Beechler posted his first top-10 finish of the season, tying for fourth at 1-under-par 212 (73-70-69). After posting a 2-over-par 73 in the opening round, Beechler shot 3-under-par on the final 36 holes for his first under-par tournament of the year.

“I’m really proud of how A.J. played,” Pirate head coach Andrew Sapp said. “A great second and third round with a fourth place finish is a momentum builder for the rest of the month.”

Seniors Stephen Carroll (74-73-76) and Patrick Stephenson (75-70-78) each shot 10-over-par 223 with classmate Tim Bunten sitting stroke behind them at 11-over-par 224 (77-72-75). Redshirt sophomore Connor Jones, playing in just his second tournament of the season, carded a 54-hole total of 25-over-par 238 (75-88-75).

Junior Jack Massei fired a 19-over-par 232 (83-75-74) playing as an individual.

The Pirates return to the links Friday and Saturday, April 9-10, at the Stitch Intercollegiate at MacGregor Downs in Cary.