GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina senior Bryson Worrell, sophomore Zach Agnos and junior Carter Spivey have been named to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Atlantic All-Region Teams, while senior Jake Kuchmaner was tabbed a 2022 Senior CLASS Award second-Team All-American the organizations announced Wednesday.

Worrell, who garnered first-team honors, closed out his career establishing new seasonal highs across the board offensively after leading the club in home runs (20), RBI (62), runs (61), slugging percentage (.631), total bases (166). He shared the lead in games played (67), games started (67), hits (88) and sacrifice flies (six) while ranking second in batting average (.335).

The Sims, N.C. native earned Second-Team All-American Athletic Conference honors, while also being selected to the AAC All-Tournament Team, All-Greenville Regional squad and was named Most Outstanding Player of the Greenville Regional after hitting at a .438 (7-for-16) clip with four home runs, nine RBI and eight runs scored. During the opening round of the Greenville Regional against Coppin State, Worrell made school history when he homered from both sides of the plate in the third inning. Worrell closed out his five-year career batting .299 (197-for-658) with 40 home runs (fifth all-time), 138 RBI, 140 runs scored while adding 38 doubles and seven triples. He swiped 26 of 33 bases and posted a .983 fielding percentage making just seven errors and registering nine outfield assists.

Agnos, who was one of three Pirates to start all 67 games on the year, earned Second-Team ABCA All-Regional honors after batting .330 (88-for 267) with seven home runs, 42 RBI and 56 runs scored. He shared the lead in hits with Worrell and tied for firsts in doubles (15) with Lane Hoover and Alec Makarewicz. The Haymarket, Va. native led the club with 29 multi-hit games and finished tied for third with 10 multi-RBI contests. At one point during the season (April 1 to May 15) he had reached base safely in 25 consecutive games.

On the mound, he posted a 3-0 record with three saves in 21 relief appearances. The right-hander allowed just six runs (all earned) on 11 hits over 23.1 innings while sporting a team-best 2.31 ERA. He struck out 19 batters and walked just six holding opposing hitters to a composite .151 average. Agnos earned wins against Elon (March 23) and South Florida (May 15 and May 24), while notching saves versus Cincinnati (May 1), Virginia (June 4) and Texas (June 10).

Spivey had one of the best seasons by a Pirate relief pitcher going 8-0 with five saves and sporting a 2.83 ERA in 35 appearances (two starts) on his way to earning Third-Team All-America honors by Collegiate Baseball and being tabbed the American Athletic Conference Pitcher-of-the-Year. He also earned first-team all-conference accolades, was named to the Greenville All-Regional Team and a finalist for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper-of-the-Year Award. The right-hander allowed 28 runs (24 earned) on 70 hits and held opposing hitters to a .245 composite batting average. He ranks among the NCAA leaders in appearances (eighth), victories (46th) and ERA (49th), while sporting a strikeout to walk ratio of 4.00 after fanning 76 batters and walking just 19.

The Aldie, Va. native has secured wins against North Carolina (Feb. 27), Wichita State (April 9), Tulane (April 23), Cincinnati (April 29), Memphis (May 6), South Florida (May 14), Tulane (May 28) and Coastal Carolina (June 6) in the Greenville Regional Championship Game. He has notched saves versus College of Charleston (March 18), Elon (March 23) UNCW (April 19), Duke (May 10) and Houston (May 19). Against the Seahawks, he recorded seven outs on 13 pitches.

Kuchmaner becomes just the second Pirate in program history to earn Senior CLASS Award All-America honors following Evan Kruczynski in 2017. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. Navy’s Christian Policelli was named the 2022 winner.

The Waxhaw, N.C. native, who is currently pursuing his masters in kinesiology, is a nine-time ECU Director of Athletics Honor roll member, four-time American Athletic Conference All-Academic selection and two-time ECU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) President. In July of 2021 he was one of 21 male recipients for the Spring NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship and recently he was the 2021-22 recipient of the Walter & Marie Williams Spirit of the East Scholarship presented at the Annual Breakfast of Champions. Kuchmaner earned his undergraduate degree in business management in December of 2021 and in May he was named a First-Team CoSIDA Academic All-District 3 selection.

On the field, he has appeared in 60 games (47) starts and owns a 21-9 career record. The lefty has struck out 188 batters in 229.2 innings, allowed 113 runs (100 earned) and sported a 3.92 ERA. A first-team all-conference selection in 2019, Kuchmaner tossed the first perfect game in ECU history when he stuck out eight during the Pirates’ 3-0 win at Maryland on March 17.

Kuchmaner earned consecutive national player-of-the-week accolades by Collegiate Baseball, NCBWA and Perfect Game in 2019 (March 11 and March 18) after carrying a no-hitter into the ninth inning at Ole Miss before throwing the 31st perfect game in NCAA DI history.

Four-year lettermen, Kuchmaner and Worrell have helped the Pirates to 194 wins over the last five years, been a part of four NCAA Regionals, three Super Regionals, three American Athletic Conference regular season titles and two AAC Tournament championships.