COLORADO SPRINGS, F.L. — Four East Carolina women’s golfers (Caroline Hermes, Oda Sofie Kilsti, Andrea Miralles Llopis and Danielle Modder) have been named 2022-23 Division I All-American Scholars according to an announcement by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) on Thursday.
With the quartet’s selections, it marks the 19th-straight year that at least two Pirates have been named All-America Scholars in the same year (2005-present). Both Hermes and Kilsti earned their third career selections, while Llopis and Modder are first time honorees.
The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics and continue to demonstrate the high-level academic achievements of our players.
To be selected, a student-athlete must:
Have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher.
Be an amateur and on the team’s roster through the conclusion of the team’s season.
Have played in 50% of the college’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year nominated through the team’s conference championship.
In the 23-year history of the women’s program, 24 golfers have tallied 67 WGCA All-American Scholar honors, while eight have been recognized all four years at ECU.
ECU Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars
Catherine Ashworth (2016-17)
- Abby Bools (2007-10)
Carley Cox (2017-19)
- Colleen Estes (2008-11)
^ Dorthea Forbrigd (2017-21)
Michelle Forsland (2021)
Faith Hardison (2011-12)
Jessica Hauser (2005-07)
Caroline Hermes (2020-21, 2023)
Julie Boysen Hillestad (2021-22)
Oda Sofie Kilsti (2021-23)
- Katie Kirk (2012-15)
Lene Krog (2006-07)
- Kate Law (2016-19)
Andrea Miralles Llopis (2023)
Margret Mitchell (2002-04)
Danielle Modder (2023)
- Lisa Pettersson (2015-18)
Siranon Shoomee (2017, 2019-20)
Nicoline Engstroem Skaug (2014-16)
Julia Strandberg (2011-12)
Michelle Williams (2005, 2007)
- Fanny Wolte (2011-14)
Grace Yatawara (2019-20)
- denotes four-year selection
^ denotes five-year selection