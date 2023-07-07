COLORADO SPRINGS, F.L. — Four East Carolina women’s golfers (Caroline Hermes, Oda Sofie Kilsti, Andrea Miralles Llopis and Danielle Modder) have been named 2022-23 Division I All-American Scholars according to an announcement by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) on Thursday.

With the quartet’s selections, it marks the 19th-straight year that at least two Pirates have been named All-America Scholars in the same year (2005-present). Both Hermes and Kilsti earned their third career selections, while Llopis and Modder are first time honorees.

The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics and continue to demonstrate the high-level academic achievements of our players.

To be selected, a student-athlete must:

Have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

Be an amateur and on the team’s roster through the conclusion of the team’s season.

Have played in 50% of the college’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year nominated through the team’s conference championship.

In the 23-year history of the women’s program, 24 golfers have tallied 67 WGCA All-American Scholar honors, while eight have been recognized all four years at ECU.

ECU Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars

Catherine Ashworth (2016-17)