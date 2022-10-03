GREENVLLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina football team’s victory over South Florida last Saturday in Boca Raton, Fla., did not happen without some bad news along the way.

Running back Rahjai Harris will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury he suffered in the 48-28 victory over the Bulls. WNCT’s Brian Bailey posted the news to Twitter on Monday. Stephen Igoe with Hoist The Colours broke the news.

Harris went down with his injury in the fourth quarter of last Saturday’s game, which was played in Boca Raton due to Hurricane Ian. He had finished a 14-yard run when he fell to the ground awkwardly while trying to shake a defender. He held his knee and was taken off the field. He did not return.

Just terrible news on @icyy_rahjai today. He will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. That was the fear when we left Boca Raton on Saturday night. Rahjai is a great kid with a smile a mile long. Get well soon! — Brian Bailey (@bbaileywnct) October 3, 2022

Harris, a true sophomore, finished the season with 238 yards rushing and five touchodwns. He also had nine catches for 71 yards. He will have two years of eligibility remaining if he fully recovers and can play again.

Freshman Marlon Gunn Jr. handled the rest of the rushing duties in the USF game, finishing with 61 yards on 15 carries.

The Pirates entered Saturday’s game without Keaton Mitchell, who suffered a hip injury on the first play of the second half against Navy on Sept. 24.

ECU (3-2) travels to Tulane on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. game in New Orleans.