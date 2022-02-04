ECU receiver, former D.H. Conley High star suspended from football team indefinitely

East Carolina’s C.J. Johnson (5) catches the ball and remains inbounds as South Carolina’s Marcellas Dial (24) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina junior wide receiver C.J. Johnson has been suspended indefinitely according to an announcement from head football coach Mike Houston Friday.

“C.J. is not living up to the standards we have set for our football program,” Houston said. The fourth-year ECU head coach did not address specifics of the suspension, but added that Johnson “fully understands the steps needed to be taken to be a member of this program moving forward.”

Johnson has 108 catches for 1,833 yards and 11 touchdowns for his college career. He was the top returning receiver for the program.