BLACKSBURG, Va. – The East Carolina track & field team competed at the Hokie Invitational at Virginia Tech’s Rector Field House on Friday and Saturday.

The team compiled 31 personal or season-best marks while eight athletes and one relay team etched their names into the ECU record books with top-10 performances in program history.

On the women’s side, Elizabeth Taylor, Jasmine Jenkins, and Tereza Babicka all registered top-10 performances all time while Austin Mathews, Conner O’Shea, Alex Sawyer, Jared Harrell, Zach Wadas and a DMR team of Cooper Kleckner, Coleman Ferrell, Alex Sawyer and Henry Lyon did so on the men’s side.

“We were very excited about how both Teams performed this weekend. We made a lot of improvements in different event areas across the board,” said Director of Track & Field Curt Kraft. “As a coaching staff, we continue to preach about how important it is to compete with consistency from week to week.”

Tereza Babicka of particular note on the women’s side put up the third-best pentathlon result in program history in her multi debut at the collegiate level with 3,582 points.

“We accomplished a multitude of goals this weekend,” continued Kraft “We had season bests, lifetime bests and also had people break into the ECU all-time list. However, having said all this, we still have a lot of work to do before our Conference Indoor Championships at the end of February. We return to Virginia Tech in 2 weeks, and we hope to build on the momentum that we have created over the last two meets.”

The men’s distance team showed out with Austin Mathews and Conner O’Shea running the fourth and 10th fastest 5,000m times in 14:50.64 and 15:04.37, respectively, while Alex Sawyer ran the seventh fastest mile in 4:11.43. The DMR team’s time of 10:05.09 also ranks sixth in school history.

Top 10s

Women’s

Tereza Babicka, Pentathlon, 3582 Elizabeth Taylor, long jump,12.22m (40-1.25) Jasmine Jenkins, weight throw, 17.85m (58-6.75)

Men’s

Austin Mathews, 5,000m, 14:50.64 Jared Harrell, Long Jump, 7.36m (24-1.75) Cooper Kleckner, Coleman Ferrell, Alex Sawyer and J Henry Lyon, DMR, 10:05.09 Alex Sawyer, Mile, 4:11.43 Zach Wadas, 300m, 35.57 Conner O’Shea, 5,000m, 15:04.37

Up Next

The Pirates return to action on Feb. 3 and 4 at the Doc Hale Virginia Tech Meet and the JDL Camel City Invite.