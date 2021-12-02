ECU releases 2022 lacrosse schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina will play six 2021 NCAA Tournament teams as well as a five-game American Athletic Conference slate as part of its 2022 schedule, as announced by head coach Amanda Moore on Wednesday.

The season will get started with a road trip to Radford on Feb. 12. Radford will be one of six opponents that East Carolina will be playing for the first time in program history.

The Pirates will take on Winthrop on Feb. 18 in the team’s home opener, followed by another home contest against Presbyterian on Feb. 20. The Pirates will close out the first month of the season with a road trip to George Mason on Feb. 25.

The first game in March will be the first of six against teams that made the 2021 NCAA Tournament as the Pirates head west to take on Duke on March 1. Next up will be the longest road trip of the young season as East Carolina travels to Jacksonville on March 5 before taking on Stetson on March 7.

East Carolina will return home for back-to-back home games when the Pirates host Niagara (March 13) and Davidson (March 16). The final two road games on the nonconference slate will come when ECU travels to Johns Hopkins (March 20) and Campbell (March 23). The Pirates will finish nonconference play by taking on William & Mary in Johnson Stadium on March 26.

April will bring the start of conference play, with the Pirates opening their AAC slate by hosting Old Dominion on April 2. The Pirates will then take a trip to Vanderbilt on April 9 followed by hosting Temple on April 16. The final road trip of the season will come on April 23 as the Pirates head to Cincinnati. The regular season will come to a close on April 30 with defending AAC champion Florida coming to Johnson Stadium.

East Carolina finished the 2021 season 4-12 with a 2-8 AAC mark. The Pirates fell to Cincinnati in a heartbreaking 14-13 loss to close out the regular season, missing the AAC Championship by a single game. The Pirates will be led by Nicole LeGar, who holds the East Carolina record in career points (122), draw controls (166), ground balls (84) and caused turnovers (47). LeGar and Carolina Kimel were both named AAC Second-Team All-Conference, with Kimel finishing fourth on the Pirates last year with 36 points, including 25 in AAC games. The pair are two of 24 returners while the Pirates have added nine newcomers for the season.