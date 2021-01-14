ECU reports 10 cases of COVID-19 among baseball team

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University reported a cluster of COVID-19 cases among its baseball team, officials reported Thursday.

The school said 10 cases have been identified. The individuals are currently in quarantine. ECU is also working with the Pitt County Health Department to assist those who have the virus.

A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of five cases with illness onset or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiological link between cases. “Location” is defined as a single residential hall or dwelling. A group moves from the active category after going 28 days without a new positive case.

The university said in a statement on its website that individuals on campus were being notified about the cluster “per guidance under the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act, which establishes requirements regarding health and safety information that universities must share with their campuses.”