GREENVILLE, N.C. – A trio of contests against Atlantic Coast Conference programs highlight the 2023 East Carolina women’s tennis dual competition schedule, released Tuesday by head coach Kirstin Burgess .



The Pirates will play six matches at home, beginning with a Jan. 21 showdown with N.C. Central. ECU kickstarts the campaign Jan. 16 against national powerhouse North Carolina before hosting the Eagles.



Additional home dates include bouts with Richmond (Feb. 18), Hampton (Feb. 19), Chowan (Feb. 24), VCU (April 7) and George Washington (April 9). The Pirates will also face true road tests at Liberty (Jan. 28), North Carolina Wesleyan (Feb. 4), Virginia Tech (Feb. 12), Charleston Southern (March 5), UNC Greensboro (March 19), Campbell (March 21), William & Mary (March 25), Norfolk State (March 26) and NC State (March 31).



East Carolina completes the schedule with neutral site contests versus Longwood (Jan. 28/Lynchburg, Va.), Radford (Feb. 11/Blacksburg, Va.), Western Carolina (March 7/Orlando, Fla.) and UNCW (March 8/Orlando, Fla.).



Following the regular season, ECU heads back to Orlando for the American Athletic Conference Women’s Tennis Championship which is scheduled to run from April 19-22 at the USTA National Campus.

View the complete schedule here.