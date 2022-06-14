GREENVILLE, N.C. – Following one of the most successful seasons in program history where East Carolina posted a 46-21 record, won The American regular season and tournament titles, claimed its third-straight Greenville Regional crown, hosted the Greenville Super Regional and fell one game short of reaching the College World Series, 21 players have been assigned to clubs up and down the East Coast to player summer ball for various leagues. Below is a look at where the Pirates will spend their summer.
Appalachian League
Jacob Jenkins-Cowart (OF): Burlington Sock Puppets | Season Stats
Ryan McCrystal (C): Burlington Sock Puppets | Season Stats
Cal Ripken League
Merritt Beeker (LHP): Bethesda Big Train | Season Stats
CJ Boyd (INF): Alexandria Aces | Season Stats
Jordan Little (RHP): Bethesda Big Train | Season Stats
Luke Nowak (OF): Bethesda Big Train | Season Stats
Erik Ritchie (LHP): Bethesda Big Train | Season Stats
Jaden Winter (RHP): Cropdusters Baseball | Season Stats
Cape Cod League
Josh Moylan (1B): Bourne Braves | Season Stats
Carson Whisenhunt (LHP): Chatham Anglers | Season Stats
Coastal Plain League
Danny Beal (RHP): Asheboro Zookeepers | Season Stats
Joey Berini (INF): Holly Springs Salamanders | Season Stats
Bradley Wilson (RHP): Wilmington Sharks | Season Stats
Justin Wilcoxen (C): Asheboro Zookeepers | Season Stats
New England Collegiate Baseball League
Josh Grosz (RHP): Newport Gulls | Season Stats
Alec Makarewicz (3B): Newport Gulls | Season Stats
Joey Rezek (OF): Sanford Mainers | Season Stats
Valley League
Cam Clonch (INF): Strasburg Express | Season Stats
Carter Cunningham (OF): Charlottesville Tom Sox | Season Stats
Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman (RHP): Charlottesville Tom Sox | Season Stats
Trey Yesavage (RHP): Charlottesville Tom Sox | Season Stats
