GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One of East Carolina’s running backs has entered the transfer portal.

Nemo Squire, who has four years of eligibility left as a redshirt freshman, announced his decision to transfer Friday.

https://twitter.com/nemo_PSquire/status/1646928544025436188/photo/1

Squire is a native of Darlington, South Carolina, and a Dillon (S.C.) High School graduate.

Squire was one of nine running backs listed on ECU’s roster as of the end of spring practice. More changes could be on the way, as the spring college football transfer portal window is set to open Saturday, April 15, and close on Sunday, April 30.

ECU head coach Mike Houston said the Pirates will look to add depth by bringing in a quarterback from the transfer portal.