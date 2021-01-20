ECU running backs coach set to join Louisville in same role

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Multiple news outlets report East Carolina University running backs coach De’Rail Sims has taken the same position at the University of Louisville.

Sims was at ECU since 2018, coming over with head coach Mike Houston when the two were at James Madison. Sims will replace Norval McKenzie, who left for Vanderbilt, according to The Courier Journal in Louisville.

Lord I commit my plans to you and trust you to guide my path. — De'Rail Sims (@DeRailSims) January 20, 2021

ECU rushed for 1,696 yards in 2020, the most for the Pirates since 2014. While at JMU, Sims helped the Dukes finish fourth nationally in rushing touchdowns, sixth in rushing yards and 13th in rushing yards per game.