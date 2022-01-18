ECU season tickets for 2022 season go on sale Feb. 1

GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU Athletics announced Tuesday that season ticket orders for the 2022 football campaign will be accepted beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1. The priority deadline is April 4.

Head Coach Mike Houston and the Pirates will play seven home games in 2022 highlighted by the season-opener against NC State on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Pirates wrap up the non-conference home portion of their schedule with dates against Old Dominion (Sept. 10) and Campbell (Sept. 17). Memphis, Central Florida, Navy and Houston will visit Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in American Athletic Conference play.

“We are excited for the opportunity to have seven games in 2022 in front of Pirate Nation at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “Five of the seven teams coming to Greenville were bowl-eligible a year ago so it’s a very competitive home slate. We have a group of young men and a dedicated coaching staff who look forward to building off last year’s success. It’s imperative we increase our football season ticket numbers in 2022 to get the atmosphere we all want. Football season tickets are the lifeblood of our athletics department and critical to the future of our department.”

Renewal applications are in the process of being mailed to 2021 season ticket holders and Pirate Club members, but fans can utilize ECU’s Online Ticket Center or can also reserve their tickets by phone or by visiting the box office at Minges Coliseum to make purchases by the April 4 priority deadline. Preferred seating locations will be on a first-come, first-served basis after the deadline.

Tickets must be paid in full by April 4 unless set up via a payment plan through the ECU Athletics Ticket Office. You can lock in your current seats for the 2022 season as well as break up the total cost of your tickets with a payment plan beginning Feb. 10. Payment plans are available until the end of August. For premium seat holders, all tickets and seat-related gifts must be paid in full by April 4 or be on a payment plan until the end of August.

The pricing structure (including sales tax) for 2022 includes:

• $350 – Pirate Club Chairback

• $280 – Pirate Club Lower Sideline

• $180 – Upper Sideline

• $125 – Fan Zone

• Discount for young graduates (2018-22) on season tickets ($125) and parking ($70).

New season ticket deposits are also currently being accepted and individuals can place a deposit of $100 per seat. The $100 per seat deposit will be applied to your total season ticket cost. A deposit is not required for current football season ticket holders to receive a renewal this spring.

To order season tickets, visit ECUPirates.com or contact the ECU Athletics Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500.