ECU senior qualifies for U.S. Women’s Amateur

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – East Carolina senior Kathryn Carson was one of five golfers to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur over the weekend after carding a 2-over par 74 at the Belle Meade Country Club in Nashville, Tenn.

Carson posted an even par score of 36 on the front nine with one birdie (fourth hole) and a 2-over 38 on the back with another birdie on No. 13. In all, she 13 pars, two birdies, a pair of bogeys and one double bogey. She secured her spot in the 121st USWA, which will be held August 2-8 at the Westchester Country Club (West Course) in Rye, N.Y., after paring the first and second playoff holes.

“I’m very excited to be playing in my first U.S. Amateur,” said Carson. “It’s even more special to have qualified with my dad as my caddy. He has been with me every step of the way and I definitely could not have done it without him! I can’t wait to tee it up in New York!”

The Mooresville, N.C. native posted a 77.22 stroke average during the spring of 2021. Currently she owns a 74.95 career scoring average, which ranks fifth all-time at ECU. The 2018 American Athletic Conference Freshman-of-the-Year recipient and the 2019 all-conference selection has appeared in 37 career events posting four top 10 finishes.