ECU senior reflects on father, his role in 9/11, playing in his honor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Last Saturday was a memorable day for many reasons.

In addition to the day marking 20 years since the terror attacks in New York, Washington and Shanksville, Pa., it also marked a day of remembrance for the victims.

Sean Bailey is an offensive lineman for the East Carolina University football team. He had a lot more besides football on his mind last Saturday. Before the game, he paid respect to his father, Steve Bailey. He was a first responder on that day and though he survived, he has continued health problems to this day.

