GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina returns home Saturday for its second game of the year inside the friendly confines of Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, entertaining FCS opponent Gardner-Webb on the campus’ annual Family Weekend.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the contest will stream live via ESPN+ with James Westing (play-by-play) and Reggie Walker (color analyst) on the call.

The Pirates are under the direction of fifth-year head coach Mike Houston .

ECU (0-3) saw a second-half lead dissipate in a 43-28 loss to Appalachian State last Saturday in Boone at a sold-out Kidd Brewer Stadium. ECU maintained the upper hand much of the first half as Alex Flinn directed a 10-play, 75-yard drive on the opening series. The redshirt junior ultimately completed 17 of 31 passes for 158 yards with three interceptions while Rahjai Harris provided some punch on the ground with 56 yards on 12 carries and a pair of touchdowns. The game featured six lead changes, five turnovers, four scoring plays of at least 34 yards and a pair of defensive touchdowns – both by ECU.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-2) lost a tough 27-25 decision at Tennessee State last Saturday as the Tigers nailed a 50-yard field goal try with nine seconds remaining on the clock. Narii Gaither rushed for 152 yards in the setback and Matthew Caldwell completed 20 of 49 passing attempts for 219 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Gardner-Webb’s lone win occurred Sept. 9 against Elon by a 34-27 margin while the Runnin’ Bulldogs also have a 45-24 loss to Appalachian State on their ledger.



East Carolina Records, Streaks and Trends

Has won nine of its last 17 non-conference games since 2019.

Has allowed 17 fourth-quarter offensive touchdowns in the last 22 games.

Has surrendered just 56 points in the fourth quarter in the last nine games.

Has forced at least one turnover in 31 of the last 34 games (and in 42 of the last 48).

Scored a pair of defensive touchdowns at Appalachian State, marking the first time accomplishing the feat since 2013 (Old Dominion) and third time since 2009 (Conference USA Championship Game at Tulsa).

The Series

Saturday’s contest marks the second meeting between Gardner-Webb and East Carolina on the gridiron. The Pirates took the opening game of the series in 2019 with a 48-9 victory at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Mike Houston Against The Runnin’ Bulldogs

Mike Houston has faced Gardner-Webb twice during his 12-year coaching career. After an 0-3 start to his tenure at The Citadel, he picked up his first-ever Division I (FCS) victory with a 37-14 triumph over GWU at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston during week four of the 2014 campaign. Houston would lead The Citadel to five wins in his final nine contests to round out the year with a 5-7 record. During his first year at ECU, Houston and the Pirates defeated Gardner-Webb 48-9 in his second game as the Pirates’ skipper.

Against The FCS

The Pirates own a 29-3 record against programs that currently compete or competed in the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly NCAA Division I-AA) level when the game was played. Among East Carolina’s previous FCS opponents, Appalachian State (2-0), Georgia Southern (3-0), UCF (2-0) and Southwest Texas State (1-0/now named Texas State) have made the transition to the FBS level.

Last Meeting

East Carolina 48, Gardner-Webb 9

(Sept. 7, 2019 @ Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium – Greenville, N.C.)

Running backs Darius Pinnix and Demetrius Mauney each turned in 100-yard rushing performances to power East Carolina past Gardner-Webb in the Pirates’ home opener at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. In all, ECU racked up 365 ground yards on 51 carries – an average of 7.2 yards per attempt. Holton Ahlers accounted for 273 yards of total offense and three touchdowns, scoring on a pair of short first-half runs and finding Blake Proehl on a 20-yard strike early in the third quarter. Defensively, the Pirates applied plenty of heat with seven stops behind the line of scrimmage (-48 yards), which included five sacks, and picked off a pair of passes deep inside Runnin’ Bulldogs territory that set up two more touchdowns. East Carolina scored on its first four drives (and on six of its first seven possessions) to jump out to a commanding 38-7 lead following Proehl’s scoring grab. On the other side of the ball, the Pirates limited Gardner-Webb to just 17 total yards (-3 rushing) during the first 15 minutes while building a 17-0 cushion. Pinnix finished the night by establishing career highs in carries (21) and yards (134) while matching a personal best with a pair of touchdown runs. Mauney, a true freshman, averaged 8.2 yards per attempt after picking up 107 on 15 rushes. Ahlers completed 18 of 29 pass attempts for 195 yards and added 78 more on the ground on 10 totes. Nose tackle Alex Turner was credited with seven stops, three tackles for loss (-22 yards) and two sacks (-17 yards).

Against Non-Conference Opponents

The Pirates have produced a 43-62 (.410) regular season non-league record since 1997, which includes an 0-3 clip in 2023. Last year the Pirates posted a 3-1 mark, picking up wins against Old Dominion, Campbell and BYU while dropping the home opener to NC State. In 2021, they split their four non-conference games by falling to Appalachian State and South Carolina to open the season before rallying back to post victories against Marshall and Charleston Southern. During his first season as head coach at ECU in 2019, Houston led the Pirates to a 3-1 record – the program’s first winning non-conference showing since 2014.