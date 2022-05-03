IRVING, Texas – After going unbeaten in regular-season conference play for the third time in as many seasons of American Athletic Conference play, Florida has earned the outright regular-season conference title and the No. 1 seed for the 2022 American Athletic Conference Women’s Lacrosse Championship, which takes place May 5 and 7 at Johnson Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.



Ranked No. 9 in this week’s IWLCA-Inside Lacrosse poll, The Gators went 5-0 in The American’s round-robin regular-season format to finish unbeaten in conference play for the ninth time in program history. Florida has won its last 45 regular-season conference games, dating to 2016.



Florida will face No. 4-seeded East Carolina in the tournament opener May 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Pirates reached the tournament field for the first time in the four-year history of the program.



No. 2-seeded Temple and No. 3-seeded Vanderbilt will play in the tournament’s second semifinal Thursday. The Owls and Commodores also met in the semifinals of the 2021 American Championship, when Temple advanced to the tournament final.



The 2022 Championship will be The American’s third postseason tournament in women’s lacrosse. Florida has won the first two conference tournament titles, defeating Cincinnati 15-9 in the 2019 final before topping Temple 19-4 in 2021. The 2020 tournament was canceled.



All three games of The American Championship will be available on ESPN+. The most up-to-date information on the tournament will be available on the conference’s Championship Central site.



2022 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WOMEN’S LACROSSE CHAMPIONSHIP

May 5 and 7 | Stewart Johnson Stadium | Greenville



All games on ESPN+

Semifinals | Thursday No. 4 East Carolina (9-8) vs. No. 1 Florida (13-4) 4:30 p.m. No. 3 Vanderbilt (10-6) vs. No. 2 Temple (11-5) 7:15 p.m. Final | Saturday Semifinal winners Noon

all times Eastern