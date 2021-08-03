ECU set to kick off start of football season with first practice Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University officially opens fall football camp on Wednesday morning.

The Pirates have a 9:30 a.m. practice scheduled, rain or shine. ECU coach Mike Houston has been calling for an indoor practice facility since his arrival three years ago but, for now at least, the team will be outdoors for all practices.

You can also click here to learn about purchasing single-game tickets for the upcoming season, which begins Sept. 2 against Appalachian State at Banke of America Stadium in Charlotte.