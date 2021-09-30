ECU sets 2021-22 American Conference women’s basketball schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. – In addition to its previously announced 13 game non-conference slate, the East Carolina women’s basketball team will play 16 American Athletic Conference games in 2021-22, according to a release of the league schedule by AAC officials Thursday.



This season’s format will return to a 16-game schedule in which the Pirates will play home-and-home series with six opponents while playing the remaining four opponents once each, two at home and two on the road.



East Carolina begins both league play and 2022 on the road, opening up at SMU Jan. 1. The Pirates will have a week off before playing the first conference home game when they welcome UCF to Minges Coliseum on Jan. 8. The Pirates will have a quick turnaround as they head to Tulsa for a contest on Jan. 11.



Next up will be back-to-back home games with Cincinnati (Jan. 16) and Temple (Jan. 19) coming to Greenville. East Carolina will then finish the month of January with road trips to Wichita State (Jan. 25) and Tulane (Jan. 29).



February opens with a rematch against SMU as the Mustangs come to Minges Coliseum on Feb. 3. The Pirates also have home games against Wichita State (Feb. 9) and Memphis (Feb. 13) while taking road trips to Temple (Feb. 6), Houston (Feb. 16) and Cincinnati (Feb. 19) in a stretch that includes six games in 16 days.



The home portion of the schedule comes to a close with games against Tulsa (Feb. 24) and South Florida (Feb. 27). The Pirates then end the regular season with a trip to Memphis on March 2.



The 2021-22 American Athletic Conference Championship is tentatively scheduled for March 7-10 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The winner of the event earns the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.



Tipoff times and broadcast assignments for all conference games will be designated at a later date.