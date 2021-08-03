ECU single-game football tickets go on sale for Pirates Club members Wednesday, general public on Aug. 18

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina University Department of Athletics is excited to welcome fans back inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium this fall as individual game tickets for all six regular-season games will go on sale to Pirate Club members Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m. Tickets for the general public will be available on August 18.

Season tickets for all home games are available with packages starting as low as $99.

All non-premium tickets for the home-opener against South Carolina on Sept. 11 are priced at $65. Tickets for the Charleston Southern matchup on Sept. 25 range from $20 to $40 depending on location, while home American Athletic Conference matchups against Tulane (Oct. 2), USF (Oct. 28) and Cincinnati (Nov. 26 or Nov. 27) are priced at $35 to $55.

Pirate fans can also buy tickets to five of ECU’s six road games. Tickets for the season-opener against Appalachian State at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte can be purchased here.

Purchases can be made by calling the ECU Athletics Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500, through the Online Ticket Center, or by visiting its Minges Coliseum Box Office location. For all the latest information on ECU Athletics, follow us on Twitter (@ECUAthletics).