GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina collected its second national ranking in advance of the 2023 campaign Tuesday morning as D1Baseball slotted the Pirates 11th in its Preseason Top 25 Poll.
Three-time defending American Athletic Conference regular season champion ECU has appeared in the last five D1Baseball preseason polls. The Pirates were tabbed No. 11 in 2019, No. 21 in 2020, No. 25 in 2021 and No. 12 in 2022.
East Carolina is scheduled to play five contests against squads on the list – three versus No. 12 North Carolina and a home and home set with No. 21 NC State.
The Pirates are just 31 days away from opening the 2023 season with a three-game home series (Feb. 17-19) against George Washington at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
2023 D1Baseball Top 25 Poll
1. LSU
2. Tennessee
3. Stanford
4. Ole Miss
5. Texas A&M
6. Wake Forest
7. Florida
8. Arkansas
9. Oklahoma State
10. Vanderbilt
11. East Carolina
12. North Carolina
13. Maryland
14. Virginia Tech
15. TCU
16. Louisville
17. UCLA
18. Southern Miss
19. Virginia
20. Alabama
21. NC State
22. Miami
23. South Carolina
24. Texas Tech
25. Oregon