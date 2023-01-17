GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina collected its second national ranking in advance of the 2023 campaign Tuesday morning as D1Baseball slotted the Pirates 11th in its Preseason Top 25 Poll.

Three-time defending American Athletic Conference regular season champion ECU has appeared in the last five D1Baseball preseason polls. The Pirates were tabbed No. 11 in 2019, No. 21 in 2020, No. 25 in 2021 and No. 12 in 2022.

East Carolina is scheduled to play five contests against squads on the list – three versus No. 12 North Carolina and a home and home set with No. 21 NC State.

The Pirates are just 31 days away from opening the 2023 season with a three-game home series (Feb. 17-19) against George Washington at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

2023 D1Baseball Top 25 Poll

1. LSU

2. Tennessee

3. Stanford

4. Ole Miss

5. Texas A&M

6. Wake Forest

7. Florida

8. Arkansas

9. Oklahoma State

10. Vanderbilt

11. East Carolina

12. North Carolina

13. Maryland

14. Virginia Tech

15. TCU

16. Louisville

17. UCLA

18. Southern Miss

19. Virginia

20. Alabama

21. NC State

22. Miami

23. South Carolina

24. Texas Tech

25. Oregon