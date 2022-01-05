ECU-SMU women’s basketball contest rescheduled for Jan. 13

ECU Pirates

by: ECU Sports Information

Posted: / Updated:

ECU Sports Information photo

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The American Athletic Conference contest between East Carolina and SMU in Dallas, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 1, but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Pirate program, has been rescheduled for Jan. 13 at 4 p.m., Eastern.
 
The Pirates will return to the court, Saturday, Jan. 8 when they host UCF inside Minges Coliseum. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 1 p.m., and fans can buy tickets here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV