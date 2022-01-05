ECU-SMU women’s basketball contest rescheduled for Jan. 13

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire hermit whose cabin in the woods burned down after he was ordered to leave the property after nearly three decades has been charged with trespassing there once again.

There's been an outpouring of support for 81-year-old David Lidstone — better known as “River Dave" — since he was jailed in July and accused of squatting on the property, with donations totaling over $200,000.