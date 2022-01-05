GREENVILLE, N.C. – The American Athletic Conference contest between East Carolina and SMU in Dallas, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 1, but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Pirate program, has been rescheduled for Jan. 13 at 4 p.m., Eastern.
The Pirates will return to the court, Saturday, Jan. 8 when they host UCF inside Minges Coliseum. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 1 p.m., and fans can buy tickets here.
ECU-SMU women’s basketball contest rescheduled for Jan. 13
