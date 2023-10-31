LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — The East Carolina soccer team saw their season come to a close as they fell to Charlotte for the second game in a row, this time by a margin of 5-0. The 49ers scored three goals in the first half to break the game open and never looked back.



Charlotte (9-6-4) opened the scoring just 42 seconds into the contest when Macey Bader fired a long shot from the left side of the pitch which beat Maeve English to the top of the net. The goal was reminiscent of the 49ers opening tally from the regular season finale on Thursday.



The 49ers scored two more long goals in quick succession in the 24th and 25th minutes from the feet of Braelynn Francher and Julia Patrum.



Macey Bader scored her second in the 54th minute from a tight angle in the right side of the 18-yard box. The goal came on a counter as the Pirates had moved into a pressing formation.

The 49ers got on the board once more in the 74th minute when Ayanna Parker scored from the center of the box after a long run through the ECU defense.



The Pirates wrap up the season with a memorable 9-5-5 record, an improvement from a season ago despite the disappointing conclusion.