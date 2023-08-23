GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s soccer team returns to Johnson Stadium for their 2023 home opener at 7 p.m. on Thursday as they play host to the George Mason Patriots.

The match is free to attend and will be available for streaming on ESPN+. Zach Berly and Emily Gray will be on the call. The first 150 fans at Thursday’s contest will receive free “white out” t-shirts.



Last Time Out

The Pirates come back to Greenville for their first home match of the year after a scoreless draw against North Florida on Sunday. Both teams managed plenty of shots but only five wound up being on frame and none ever really looked to be dangerous to score. Maeve English made four saves, including one diving effort, but looked in control in goal in keeping the clean sheet.

Scouting the Patriots

George Mason enters the game 0-2 with a pair of decisive 3-0 losses to Old Dominion and Appalachian State. In two games, the Patriots have managed just eight shots with five being on frame. Conversely, the team has allowed 43 shots of which 19 have been on frame.

Series History

The Pirates and Patriots have played 12 times throughout their histories with George Mason holding an 8-4 edge all time. However, it was the Pirates who took the win a season ago when Carsen Parker netted a game winner off of a Sierra Lowery corner kick with just 46 seconds to play.

This Must Be the Place

After opening up the season with a Florida swing, Thursday’s match is the first of seven home contests for the Pirates this season. The team will be back in Johnson Stadium in a week’s time (Aug. 31) as well to play host to UNCW. Though it will be a while before the Pirates get consecutive home games, they will get a run of three-straight matches in Greenville in conference play in October.

Follow ECU Soccer on Social Media

For more information on the ECU soccer team follow @ECUSoc on Twitter and Instagram or ECU Soccer on Facebook.