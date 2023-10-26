GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina soccer team took a difficult loss at the hands of the Charlotte 49ers, 3-1, on Thursday night in Johnson Stadium.

Samantha Moxie scored the lone goal for the Pirates but it was not enough on the day as Charlotte used a second-half offensive burst for the win.

The teams battled to a nervy scoreless first half before Charlotte (8-6-4, 4-3-2 AAC) found the opening goal scored by Macey Bader in the 59th minute.

Moxie found an equalizer in the 66th minute and it looked like the Pirates (9-4-4, 4-2-4 AAC) might have life. It was not to be though as the 49ers found a pair of goals late in the contest via the feet of Tash Hudson and Payton Patrick in the 81st and 84th minutes, respectively.

With the loss, the Pirates drop to fourth in the league standings and will open the conference tournament against Charlotte on Tuesday in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.