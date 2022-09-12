GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina softball team will play seven games as part of its 2022 fall exhibition schedule, according to an announcement on Monday by head coach Shane Winkler.

The Pirates open the schedule by hosting Barton College in a 10-inning contest on Sept. 23 before hitting the road to Chapel Hill on Sept. 25 to face North Carolina in another 10-inning affair. ECU returns to Max R. Joyner Family Stadium for two more 10-inning matchups against Duke on Oct. 2 and Mount Olive College on Oct. 16.

ECU will remain at home to conclude its fall competition, facing Pitt Community College on Oct. 21 and squaring off against NC State in a doubleheader on Oct. 23.

The Pirates return 16 players from last year’s team while welcoming six newcomers, including two student-athlete transfers.

2022 East Carolina Softball Fall Schedule

Sept. 23: Barton College – 10 innings (Greenville) | 6 p.m.

Sept. 25: at North Carolina – 10 innings (Chapel Hill) | 1 p.m.

Oct. 2: Duke – 10 innings (Greenville) | 2 p.m.

Oct. 16: Mount Olive College – (Greenville) | 4 p.m.

Oct. 21: Pitt Community College – (Greenville) | 6 p.m.

Oct. 23: NC State – Doubleheader (Greenville) | 1 p.m.