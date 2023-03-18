GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina softball team was unable to figure out the Ohio State puzzle as the Pirates fell 9-2 to the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon in the second day of the Jolly Roger Invite at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.



Jayci Chamberlain and Taylor Edwards each tallied two hits to lead the Pirates (19-9) at the plate but ECU only managed five hits on the day compared to the Buckeyes’ 14.



Ohio State struck first with a sacrifice bunt in the top of the first to score a run from third and took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second after drawing a walk with loaded bases and an RBI single. Edwards got ECU on the board with her fifth triple of the season in the bottom of the third but the Buckeyes would immediately answer with four more runs to go up 7-1.



Chamberlain would hit an RBI single to make the score 7-2 but ECU would leave two on base and fail to cut into Ohio State’s lead. The Buckeyes would tack on two more runs and cruise to the 9-2 win.



Jordan Hatch (8-5) allowed six hits and six runs in 3.1 innings for the loss and Emily Ruck (5-4) only allowed two runs in seven innings for the win.



Up Next

ECU wraps up the Jolly Roger Invite tomorrow against Presbyterian at 2 p.m. at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.