ECU softball earns another split in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina continued play at the Pirate Clash Saturday evening, defeating Wagner 9-1 in five innings before falling to Colgate 8-5 inside Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

Pirate Clash Day Two Scores

Rutgers 5, Wagner 0

Rutgers 5, Colgate 4 (8 innings)

East Carolina 9, Wagner 1 (5 innings)

Colgate 8, East Carolina 5

Game One: East Carolina 9, Wagner 1

After the Seahawks took an early lead in the first inning, the Pirates responded with nine consecutive run to complete the five-inning victory.

Faith Jarvis and Bailee Wilson tallied three hits apiece with the latter also scoring two runs and notching a pair of RBIs. Joie Fittante and Logyn Estes also drove in a pair of runs apiece while Scarlett Lloyd paced the visitors with a home run.

Estes (1-1) picked up the win in the circle as well, tossing four innings and allowing just one run on three hits with no walks or strikeouts. Lloyd (0-2) was tagged with the loss after surrendering seven runs on eight hits. She walked four batters and struck out three.

Lloyd put the Seahawks on top in the first with two-out solo home run. ECU responded with five in the bottom of the third as Taudrea Sinnie walked then scored on a Jarvis double, Chandley Garner followed with an RBI single, Wools recorded a sacrifice fly and Estes lined a two-run single to left field.

Fittante would add to the lead in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run single and Wilson capped the scoring with a two-run double in the fifth that ended the contest.

Game Two: Colgate 8, East Carolina 5

A six-run first inning proved enough for the Raiders to hold off the Pirates in the nightcap.

Jordan Hatch (0-4) took the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) and walking the only three batters she faced. Mia Edwards (3-1) threw 4.1 innings and emerged as the winning pitcher. She gave up four runs on six hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

Jillian Herbst and Adrienne Nardone each posted a pair of hits while Nardone drove in four runs. Wilson paced the ECU offense with three runs, a run scored and two RBI.

Colgate took advantage of a trio of walks to begin the contest. Morgan Farrah kept things moving with a two-run double down the left field line before a fielder’s choice play made it 3-0. Adrienne Nardone capped the frame with a three-run home run that left the Pirates trailing by six before their first at bat.

Steph Jacoby extended the Raider lead to 7-0 via a sac fly in the top of the third. After Jarvis singled up the middle in the bottom half of the inning, Garner reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a Wilson double to slice the Colgate upper hand back to six.

Nardone made it 8-1 in the top of the fifth courtesy of a RBI double, but East Carolina rallied in the home half. Jocelyn Alonso and Sinnie singled consecutively before Garner walked to load the bases with one out. Wilson followed with a walk that scored Sinnie before a pop up on the infield resulted in the second out. Estes would give the Pirates life in her next at bat, lacing a bases-clearing triple to center that drew ECU within 8-5. However, East Carolina was unable to muster any more runs in its final two offensive innings.

Looking Ahead

East Carolina wraps up the Pirate Clash Sunday at 12:30 p.m. with rematch versus Wagner.