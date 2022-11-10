GREENVILLE, N.C. – Hannah Evans, Kanisha Anderson, Taylor Apple, Kaleigh Ayscue and Devin Long have committed to play for East Carolina’s softball program beginning in the fall of 2023 according to an announcement by head coach Shane Winkler on Thursday.

Three of the Pirates’ signees are ranked in Extra Innings Softball Top 100 in Apple, Ayscue and Long. The Pirates’ signing class is also “On the Bubble” of Extra Innings Softball Top 50 Signing Classes for 2023.

“We’re excited to welcome the 2023 class to the Pirate Family,” Winkler said. “When putting this class together, we wanted to add pitching that could take us to the next level as well as speed and athleticism and we accomplished just that. This group has had a ton of success at both the travel ball and high school level and will bring a winning attitude with them to The Max!”

Hannah Evans | Outfield | Smithfield, N.C. (Cleveland High School)

Three-sport athlete (softball, track and field, volleyball) for Cleveland, earning academic all-conference honors for all three sports

Two-time coaches award winner in softball for her sophomore and junior seasons

Named all-conference in her junior season, where she hit .433 at the plate and led the team in runs scored with 31 to help lead the Rams to the third round of the 4A playoffs

Recorded a 1.000 fielding percentage in her junior season as an outfielder

Played as the libero for the Rams’ volleyball team, earning all-conference honors as a sophomore and junior

Ran the 400m, 300m and 4×4 relay for the Rams’ track team.

Winkler on Evans: “Hannah is another slapper that can handle the bat well and covers a ton of ground in the outfield. She’s shown she can have success as a triple threat in the batters and is just now tapping into her power potential at the plate as well. Her energy will be fun to have both on and off the field.“



Kanisha Anderson | Outfield | Menifee, Calif. (Vista Murrieta High School)

Competed for club team Athletics Mercado Smith 18U in addition to playing softball and running track at Vista Murrieta

B.O.B. Invitational Champion as a senior with Mercado Smith

2022 TCS Sparkler Champion, Elite Club Invite Kansas City Champion, Last Blast Champion as a junior with Mercado Smith

Don of the Battles Champion as a sophomore with Mercado Smith

Don of the Battles Champion and PGF Platinum runner-up as a freshman with Mercado Smith

Winkler on Anderson: “Kanisha comes to us from one of the best travel ball organizations in the country, so she’s used to playing against the best competition in the country. She’s one of the fastest players in the entire 2023 class so she’ll have the opportunity to make an immediate impact both offensively and defensively.”



Taylor Apple | Pitcher | Burlington, N.C. (West Alamance High School)

NCHSAA Mid-State 3A/2A 2021 Pitcher of the Year as a sophomore, tallying a 1.24 ERA and throwing 171 strikes

2022 Co-Pitcher of the Year and 2022 Co-Offensive Player of the Year as a junior

Hit .414 and added five home runs as a junior to lead the Warriors to the third round of the playoffs

Recorded a 0.77 ERA and tossed 239 strikes on the mound as a junior

Tied for No. 43 by Extra Innings Softball Top 100

Two-time all-conference, all-state, all-region and academic all-conference

Two-time NCHSAA Performance of the Week honoree

Winkler on Apple: “Taylor is a highly ranked pitcher in the 2023 class and has gotten a ton of experience throwing in big games. She’s a power pitcher with great movement that is still getting better every time we see her throw. Taylor will make a big name for herself her at ECU.”



Kaleigh Ayscue | Outfield | Apex, N.C. (Apex High School)

Earned all-conference, all-district and all-state honors as a sophomore, helping lead her team to the third round of the 4A South Wake Athletic Conference Playoffs

Named all-conference, all-district and all-region as a junior

Tied for No. 59 by Extra Innings Softball Top 100

Lettered as a cheerleader for Apex

National Technological Honors Society inductee

Winkler on Ayscue: “Kaleigh began coming to our camps last year and immediately stood out with her energy and competitiveness. She’s a lefty slapper that handles the bat extremely well and continued to improve this past year as she had success at the plate against some of the best teams in the country.“



Devin Long | Pitcher/Infield | Savannah, Ga. (Islands High School)

Ranked No. 39 by Extra Innings Softball Top 100

Owns a career batting average of .433 and has tallied 48 RBI and 87 hits in three seasons played

Holds a 1.22 career ERA with 248 strikeouts in 176 innings pitched

Three-sport athlete (softball, basketball, flag football) at Islands

Three-time all-region first team

Named Pitcher of the Region as a sophomore

National Honors Society inductee

Winkler on Long: “Devin is a two-way player that has a ton of potential in the circle and at the plate. She pitches with plus velocity and spins it extremely well and is continuing to add more and more power offensively. With her athleticism, she’s going to be fun to watch grow in our strength and conditioning program.”