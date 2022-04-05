CARY, N.C. – East Carolina pounded out a season-high 18 hits Tuesday afternoon on the way to a 13-8 non-conference victory over N.C. Central at Thomas Brooks Park.

Team Records

East Carolina: 19-18

N.C. Central: 9-20

Sydney Yoder went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and four RBI while Logyn Estes posted two hits, scored two runs and drove in two. Jaylah Barr and Diamond Porter finished with two hits apiece for the home side and Ashanti Eubanks notched four RBI off a grand slam.

Madisyn Davis (7-4) was credited with the win in relief, throwing two innings and allowing four unearned runs. She struck out three batters and walked one. Ashanti Eubanks (6-7) was tagged with the loss after surrendering seven runs on 11 hits with eight walks and five strikeouts. All five of East Carolina’s pitchers recorded at least one inning in the circle.

The Pirates batted around in the top of the first, scoring six runs on seven hits to seize early control. Yoder clubbed a three-run home run in the frame while Estes followed with a solo shot as the first six ECU batters recorded a hit. The Eagles responded with four runs (one earned) in the home half of the first, taking advantage of a pair of ECU errors while rapping out three hits.

After Chandley Garner laced an RBI single to plate Estes in the top of the second, N.C. Central used a third Pirate error to extend the bottom of the third and received a two-out grand slam off the bat of Eubanks to take an 8-7 lead. ECU was able to wrest the upper hand back in the top of the fourth with a trio of runs – two off wild pitches – that made it 10-8. Estes then stretched the lead to three with an RBI single in the top of the fifth.

Malea Rolle hit the first home run of her collegiate career in the top of the seventh before Keira Womack added an RBI single later in the frame to account for the final score.

Up Next: ECU returns home this weekend (April 8-10) for an American Athletic Conference series versus Houston.