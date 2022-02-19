ECU softball splits Day One Of Pirate Clash

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina began its 30-game home slate Friday afternoon, knocking off Colgate 4-2 before dropping a 4-3 decision to Rutgers to kick off the 2022 Pirate Clash inside Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

Pirate Clash Day One Scores

Colgate 5, Wagner 1

Rutgers 13, Wagner 3 (5 innings)

East Carolina 4, Colgate 2

Rutgers 4, East Carolina 3

Game One: East Carolina 4, Colgate 2

A big two-run double by Keira Womack in the sixth inning lifted the Pirates to a victory in the home opener.

Sophie Wools and Bailey Ledvina recorded two hits apiece for ECU while Sydney Yoder and Womack drove in a pair of runs. Taylor Ludwick paced Colgate offensively with a hit, run scored and RBI.

Addy Bullis (2-1) was the winning pitcher after tossing the first six innings. She scattered four hits and allowed just two earned runs with six walks and a strikeout. Taylor Smith notched her first collegiate save with a perfect inning of work. Bailey Misken (2-1) suffered her first loss of the campaign in a complete-game effort, surrendering four runs on seven hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Ludwick afforded the Raiders an early advantage in the top of the first with a one-out solo home run. East Carolina answered in the bottom of the fourth. Wools singled up the middle to lead things off before Ledvina put down a perfect bunt that stopped on the first base line and moved pinch runner Ragan Holloman to second. Taylor Woodring then executed a sacrifice bunt to put the runners in scoring position and Yoder delivered a sharp single off the pitcher’s glove that ricocheted into left center to score both Holloman and Ledvina.

A Borruso RBI double in the top of the sixth gave Colgate a brief 3-2 lead. However, ECU had the response once more in the home half of the frame. Wools and Estes reached with a single and walk respectively before Womack ripped the first pitch she saw into deep center to plate both runners. Smith worked a 1-2-3 top of the seventh to preserve the victory.

Game Two: Rutgers 4, East Carolina 3

The Scarlet Knights erased an early deficit and held on for a one-run victory in Friday’s nightcap.

Jaden Vickers (3-0) remained unbeaten in the circle, allowing three runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts in six innings pitched. Ashley Hitchcock secured her first save of the season by completing a scoreless final frame. Jordan Hatch (0-3) hurled her first collegiate complete game, giving up four runs on eight hits. She walked five batters and struck out two.

Maddie Lawson went 2-for-4 with two RBI for the victorious Rutgers side. Ledvina tallied two hits, a run scored and an RBI while clubbing her first home run of the campaign.

Singles by Faith Jarvis and Bailee Wilson set the Pirates up for an early offensive breakthrough and ECU was able to cash in courtesy of a Wools RBI single that put the home team up 1-0 through one complete.

Lawson gave the Scarlet Knights a 2-1 edge in the top of the third with a two-run single before Kiersten Withstandley made it 3-1 with an RBI base knock in the top of the fifth.

The Pirates drew even with a pair of solo home runs – one by Chandley Garner in the home half of the fifth and the other via Ledvina in the bottom of the sixth. East Carolina was unable to hold on in the end, however, as Gabrielle Callaway homered with one away in the top of the seventh to provide the winning tally.

Looking Ahead

East Carolina returns to action Saturday on day two of the Pirate Clash when it faces off with Wagner at 3 p.m. and Colgate at 5:30.