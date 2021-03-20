ECU softball team drops doubleheader at James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison took both games of a non-conference doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park, downing East Carolina by scores of 9-1 (six innings) and 6-3.

The Dukes remain unbeaten at 8-0 while the Pirates drop to 9-12.

Game One: (RV) JMU 9, East Carolina 1 (6)

A three-run home run off the bat of Logan Newton in the bottom of the first inning proved to be more that enough for the Dukes who cruised to the run-rule victory in the series opener. Newtown finished the contest with two hits, two runs scored and three RBI while Madison Naujokas was also 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two home runs and a pair of RBI. Chandley Garner paced the Pirate offense with her team-leading fifth home run of the season.

Logyn Estes (0-2) was tagged with the loss, throwing just 2.1 innings while allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits with a walk and no strikeouts. Alissa Humphrey (5-0) remained unbeaten with a complete-game performance as she limited ECU to one run on four hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

Following Newton’s heroics in the bottom of the first, the Dukes tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the third on a pair of hits and a Pirate error before Garner got East Carolina on the board with a leadoff home run in the top of the fourth to make it a 6-1 game. Solo home runs by Naujokas and Sara Jubas in the fifth and sixth innings sandwiched a run-scoring Pirate error in the fifth to complete the scoring.

Game Two: (RV) JMU 6, East Carolina 3

A grand slam by Hannah Shifflett in the bottom of the fourth broke a 1-1 tie and propelled JMU to the sweep. Shifflett and Hallie Hall notched two hits each while Garner clubbed another two home runs to bring her team-leading total to seven.

Alexis Bermudez (1-0) emerged victorious in her first start of the season, hurling 5.1 innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts. Humprey picked up her first save by throwing the final 1.2 innings. Kama Woodall (4-6) nearly went the distance, surrendering six runs (five earned) on six hits with eight walks and three strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work.

After East Carolina stranded runners on the corners in the top of the first, the Dukes jumped on top with a Naujokas RBI single to grab a 1-0 advantage after one complete. Garner was able to knot the score in the top of the fourth with leadoff home run, but Shifflett got hold of the first pitch she saw and launched it over the outfield wall with the bases loaded to put JMU back in front, 5-1. Garner’s second home run of the game and a Sydney Yoder RBI groundout cut the Pirate deficit to 5-3 in the top of the sixth, but a Lynsey Meeks RBI groundout in the home half of the frame provided the home team some insurance and capped the scoring.

Up Next: The teams complete the series Sunday at 1 p.m.