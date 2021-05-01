ECU softball team drops two at Central Florida

TAMPA, Fla. – South Florida won both ends of an American Athletic Conference doubleheader over visiting East Carolina Saturday, downing the Pirates 1-0 and 4-1 at the USF Softball Stadium.

The Bulls improve to 27-12 overall and 15-4 in AAC play, maintaining first place in the league standings. East Carolina drops to 11-32 and 2-17.

The teams conclude the four-game series Sunday at 2 p.m.

Game One: South Florida 1, East Carolina 0

Georgina Corrick (19-4) tossed her second no hitter of the weekend Saturday morning.

Ashleigh Inae was the only ECU batter to reach base in the game, drawing a walk and making her way to first via a hit by pitch. Alexis Johns posted the only two hits for the Bulls as Pirate starter Kama Woodall (6-17) matched Corrick nearly inning for inning, surrendering just one earned run while striking out two. Corrick finished the contest with 10 strikeouts and a walk.

Both pitchers retired their opponent sides in order in the first three frames. With one out in the top of the fourth, Inae was hit by a pitch before stealing second with two outs. She would be stranded after a strikeout ended the threat.

Johns provided the game’s only run in the bottom of the sixth, scoring on a passed ball with two outs.

Game Two: South Florida 4, East Carolina 1

Lexie Kopko picked up her first-ever victory in the circle for South Florida as the Bulls completed the sweep. Kopko (1-0) went 3.1 scoreless innings in relief, scattering three hits. Erin Poepping (3-9) was tagged with the loss, giving up four runs on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts in four innings of work.

Bailey Ledvina notched the Pirates’ first hit of the weekend via a solo home run while Josie Foreman went 1-for-2 with two RBI and a home run of her own.

ECU had a great chance to jump on top in the first inning, drawing three walks off USF starter Camryn Dolby. However, a fly ball to center terminated the half inning with the game still scoreless. Kyndall Williams made the score 1-0 in favor of the home team in the bottom of the first with an RBI single before Ledvina clubbed her sixth home run of the season to lead off the top of the second and knot the score at one. The Pirates looked for more, loading the bases with one out, but a pair of fielder’s choice plays kept things level.

Alanah Rivera put South Florida back ahead for good in the bottom of the second with an RBI triple before a two-run home run off the bat of Foreman put the game away in the bottom of the fourth.