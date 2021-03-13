ECU softball team drops two at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. – East Carolina suffered two tough losses Saturday at Turner Softball Stadium, falling to No. 18 Georgia 6-2 in extra innings before dropping a 3-2 decision to North Dakota.

The Pirates, who have lost five games by one run this season, drop to 9-9 overall while the Bulldogs improve to 18-2 and the Fighting Hawks to 7-12.

Game One: No. 18 Georgia 6, East Carolina 2 (Nine Innings)

No. 18 Georgia used a walkoff grand slam to hand ECU its second extra-inning loss of the campaign. Senior outfielder Olivia Narron notched a pair of hits while junior infielder Ashleigh Inae and second-year freshman outfielder/RHP Logyn Estes drove in a run each.

A trio of Bulldog batters rapped out two base knocks each with Lacey Fincher also tallying four RBI and two walks.

Junior RHP Kama Woodall (4-4) was tagged with the loss, throwing the final six innings and allowing five runs on eight hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Madison Kerpics (3-0) picked up the win in the circle for Georgia, tossing seven scoreless innings in relief. She scattered two hits and struck out nine against three walks.

The Bulldogs threatened in the bottom of the first when Sydney Kuma led off with a single to right center before advancing to third on a wild pitch with two outs on the board. After Sara Mosley drew a walk, the runners pulled off a double steal to put Georgia in front, 1-0.

East Carolina answered right back in the top of the second. Estes launched a 3-2 pitch over the left field wall to knot the score before second-year freshman outfielder Sydney Yoder and freshman utility Taylor Woodring drew walks. Narron then singled on the infield to load the bases and Inae drew the Pirates’ third walk of the frame to score the go-ahead run. A pop up on the infield allowed the Bulldogs to escape further damage.

Mackenzie Puckett clubbed a leadoff home run in the bottom of the fourth to bring things on level terms. That would be the rest of the scoring through the seventh as the teams moved to extra innings.

Georgia finally got the best of it in the bottom of the ninth. A pair of singles by the eight and nine hitters in the lineup set the table. With one out, Savana Sikes was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Fincher connected on a 1-0 offering and sent it sailing over the center field wall to give her side the walkoff win.

Game Two: North Dakota 3, East Carolina 2

Narron continued her solid day at the plate against the Fighting Hawks, finishing 3-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base. Inae also contributed a pair of hits and run scored. McKenzie Ryan propelled her team from the nine spot in the lineup, going 2-for-3 with a run scored, double and RBI. Madi Moore drove in the other two North Dakota runs.

Junior RHP Erin Poepping (3-4) took the loss, surrendering three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts in 3.1 innings of work. Adrianna Dilal (3-3) nearly went the distance, grabbing the win after hurling 6.1 innings and giving up two runs on eight hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Jannay Jones entered in the bottom of the seventh and completed the save by recording the final two outs of the contest.

East Carolina snagged the lead in the bottom of the first. Narron put down a bunt single and stole second. Inae also singled to second base, advancing Narron to third. Redshirt senior infielder Rachel McCollum then plated Narron via a sacrifice fly.

Madi Moore flipped the script in the top of the third, roping a two-run double down the left field to make the score 2-1 heading to the home half of the inning. Ryan added an RBI double of her own in the top of the fourth to propel North Dakota ahead 3-1.

Three singles loaded the bases for the Pirates in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, sophomore infielder Bailey Ledvina drew a walk to send Inae across the plate and reduce the Fighting Hawks’ lead to one. A strikeout and a foul out prevented ECU from doing any more damage.

The Pirates missed some key opportunities down the stretch, putting two on base in the fifth and seventh innings but failing to score. A double play ended the game with the tying run in scoring position.

Up Next: East Carolina closes out the UGA Classic against North Dakota Sunday at 10:45 a.m.