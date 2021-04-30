ECU softball team falls at South Florida to open weekend series

TAMPA, Fla. – Georgina Corrick tossed her second no-hitter of the season and struck out nine to lift South Florida past East Carolina 5-0 in the opener of an American Athletic Conference series Friday afternoon at the USF Softball Stadium.

The Pirates (11-30, 2-15 AAC) and Bulls (25-12, 13-3 AAC) continue the four-game set Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m.

Corrick (19-4) allowed just two base runners the entire contest – a walk and a hit batter. Kama Woodall (6-17) was charged with the loss after surrendering four runs (three earned) on four hits with two walks and a strikeout.

AnaMarie Bruni posted two hits while Kyndall Williams drove in a pair of runs.

South Florida struck for all the offense it needed in the bottom of the third. The Bulls would load the bases with no outs before Williams doubled on a 1-2 pitch to plate two runs. Josie Foreman made it 3-0 with an RBI single and Megan Pierro capped the inning with a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the fifth, Foreman walked and Pierro singled. Pinch runner Brooke Leistl later stole home to provide the final five-run margin.