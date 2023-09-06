GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina softball team has revealed its 2023 fall competition schedule, comprised of six home contests and road trips to Duke and NC State, according to an announcement by third-year head coach Shane Winkler on Wednesday.



All eight games will be 10 innings and the six home games are free for the public to attend.



East Carolina starts its fall competition with a two-game home stand against Barton College (Sept. 22) and UNC Wilmington (Sept. 30) before traveling to Durham to face Duke (Oct. 6). The Pirates will return to Max R. Joyner Family Stadium for their next four games, facing Campbell (Oct. 7), Norfolk State (Oct. 14), Pitt Community College (Oct. 15) and Chowan (Oct. 20). ECU wraps up its fall schedule at NC State on Oct. 27 before turning its attention to the spring season.



The Pirates return 12 players from last year’s team and welcome in 12 newcomers, comprised of seven student-athlete transfers and five incoming freshmen.



2023 East Carolina Softball Fall Schedule

Sept 22: Barton College (Greenville) | 5 p.m.

Sept. 30: UNC Wilmington (Greenville) | 1 p.m.

Oct. 6: at Duke (Durham) | 6 p.m.

Oct. 7: Campbell (Greenville) | 1 p.m.

Oct. 14: Norfolk State (Greenville) | 1 p.m.

Oct. 15: Pitt Community College (Greenville) | 4 p.m.

Oct. 20: Chowan (Greenville) | 5 p.m.

Oct. 27: at NC State (Raleigh) | 6 p.m.