GREENVILLE, N.C. – Taylor Edwards went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored two runs as East Carolina run-ruled N.C. Central 10-2 in five innings on Wednesday afternoon at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.



The Pirates (26-20, 3-9 AAC) only registered four hits on the afternoon but ECU capitalized on Eagles’ (13-26, 11-2 MEAC) errors and drew seven walks to rack up runs.



After entering the bottom of the third with a 2-0 lead, the Pirates surged ahead with a six-run, three-hit inning to take an 8-0 lead. N.C. Central would prolong the game after the Pirates emptied the bench, scoring two runs in the top of the fifth on two hits to make the score 8-2.



The Pirates would draw two walks in the bottom of the fifth and Sophie Wools would score on a sacrifice fly from Sydney Yoder and Malea Rolle would cross home on a passed ball to end the game.



Jordan Hatch (12-8) picked up the win with six strikeouts and only allowed one hit in three innings. Ashanti Eubanks (5-11) surrendered four hits and five earned runs in four innings for the loss.



Up Next

East Carolina travels to No. 23 Wichita State for a three-game series beginning on Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.