GREENVILLE, N.C. – Jayci Chamberlain and Payton Wilson will join the East Carolina softball team for the upcoming 2023 season as student-athlete transfers, according to an announcement by second-year head coach Shane Winkler.

Chamberlain spent a pair of seasons at NC State while Hudson competed at Louisville for three seasons.

“We’re excited to welcome Jayci and Payton to the Pirate Family,” Winkler said. “As we continue to move the program forward, their experience in the ACC has prepared them both to able to come in and make an immediate impact. We’re looking forward to getting them on the field soon, along with our returning group and incoming freshmen. It’s going to be an exciting year at The Max!”

Jayci Chamberlain | Infield | Junior | La Plata, Md. (NC State)

Played in 15 games as a member of the Wolfpack, making one start … Averaged .333 at the plate as a freshman in 2021 … Recorded her first career hit in her first at bat against Boston College (2/17) … Turned a game-ending double play against North Carolina A&T (4/13) … Four-year varsity shortstop for La Plata, helping the team to back-to-back Maryland 2A State Championship titles in 2018 and 2019 … First-Team All-Conference honors in 2019 following All-Conference Honorable Mention in 2017 and 2018 … Top-150 Positional Player in Extra Inning Softball’s 2020 Position Rankings … Was also a two-sport athlete as the 2018 All-Conference Player of the Year for the La Plata volleyball team.

Payton Wilson | RHP | Junior | McMinnville, Ore. (Louisville)

Made 19 appearances for the Cardinals, posting a 1-2 record with a 7.00 ERA in 21.0 innings played … Two-time member of the ACC Academic Honor Roll … Posted a 4.38 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 16.0 innings as a sophomore … Did not allow a run in 3.0 innings of relief against No. 20/20 Clemson (3/20) … Registered her first career win in the circle in the 5-4 victory over NC State … Delivered her first career hit against No. 23/25 Clemson (3/20) … Scored her first career run against NC State (2/19) … As a freshman, delivered her first career strikeout against No. 8/11 Michigan (2/16) … Played for McMinnville High School and NW Bullets travel team… Three-time Greater Valley all-league selection… 2017 Greater Valley Pitcher of the Year and News-Register Williamette Softball Player of the Year… Led the NW Bullets to three straight PGF National appearances.