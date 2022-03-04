ELON, N.C. – Madisyn Davis’ complete-game effort in the circle Friday afternoon helped East Carolina to a 4-2 victory over Michigan State in both teams’ first contest of the Elon Cardinal Invitational at Hunt Softball Park.

The Pirates (7-8) outhit the Spartans (8-8) by a 7-4 margin in the comeback victory.

Davis (3-0) remained unbeaten to begin her ECU career after transferring in from fellow American Athletic Conference member UCF. The sophomore allowed just two runs on four hits with three strikeouts. Sarah Ladd (3-3) took the loss, surrendering a pair of runs on four hits. She walked one batter while striking out six.

Sydney Yoder paced East Carolina with a 1-for-3 effort as well as contributing a run scored, RBI and triple, while Keira Womack posted a double and drove in the tying run in the fourth. Macy Lee chipped in with a hit and RBI and drew two walks for Michigan State.

The Pirates nearly took the lead in the top of the first when Faith Jarvis walked, Chandley Garner singled and Bailee Wilson laid down a sac bunt to move the runners into scoring position. However, Ladd fired back with a pair of strikeouts to keep things scoreless.

The Spartans struck first with two runs in the bottom of the third thanks to a sacrifice fly by Cam Wincher and RBI single off the bat of Macy Lee. ECU answered right back, however, in the top of the fourth. Wilson singled up the middle to lead things off before Yoder delivered a two-out triple to score Wilson and cut the deficit to one. Womack then doubled to center field to plate Yoder and knot the game at two.

The Pirates surged ahead in the top of the seventh. Joie Fittante came through with a pinch-hit single and Taudrea Sinnie drew a walk to put East Carolina in business. A sac bunt would advance the runners into scoring position before a fielding error at short allowed both to score and give the Pirates a 4-2 advantage.

Davis walked the leadoff batter in the home half of the seventh but retired the next three to preserve the win.

Up Next: ECU faces off against Detroit-Mercy Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. and Michigan State at 5 p.m.