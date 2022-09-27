IRVING, Texas – Hurricane Ian is changing plans for East Carolina’s road trip to face South Florida this Saturday.

American Athletic Conference officials have announced that the East Carolina-South Florida football game has been moved to Boca Raton, Fla., at Florida Atlantic University’s stadium. The conference matchup was originally scheduled to be played in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa at 7 p.m. Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian in the area it has been moved to Howard Schnellenberger Field.

With the move, the game time has also been changed to 2:30 p.m. (ET) per officials and will be televised on ESPN+.