GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU Sports Properties and WNCT-TV have signed an exclusive broadcast and digital media partnership through June 30, 2026 according to an announcement by General Manager Clay Walker.

WNCT will continue to broadcast weekly ECU Athletics Coaches Shows during the football, basketball and baseball seasons. In addition, ECU Sports Properties, the institution’s exclusive multimedia marketing rightsholder, will begin collaborating with ECU and WNCT to develop exciting new ECU Athletics programming for the market.

“We’re thrilled to be extending and expanding our partnership with WNCT in ways that will deliver even more high-quality and expanded ECU Athletics programming to Pirate Nation,” Walker said.

“This is an exciting day for ECU Athletics as we continue our partnership with WNCT,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “In conjunction with ECU Sports Properties, Pirate fans will benefit from new programming that will allow additional exposure and content for our sport programs.”

ECU Sports Properties, ECU and WNCT agreed to increase media coverage and develop new programming for all East Carolina’s athletics programs. They will also begin streaming weekly ECU Athletics Coaches Shows, beginning in Fall 2023.

What They Are Saying:

“WNCT 9 On Your Side is excited to continue our partnership with East Carolina University into 2026 on our broadcast and digital platforms. We also could not be more enthusiastic about potential expanded content in concert with ECU Athletics that will provide our viewers and ECU fans with even more Pirate programming.”

Amy Doane, Vice President & General Manger, WNCT-TV 9 on your side

“Working so closely with my best friend, Brian Meador and the East Carolina coaches has been one of the highlights of my career at WNCT-TV. The Pirates are so important to our region and it’s a privilege to continue to work with everyone. We have some great things planned and I look forward to three more great years as the ‘Official Station of the Pirates’!”

Brian Bailey, Sports Director, WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side